Mailbag: Nasal douche can prevent illness

1. The intensity and duration of any infection is directly related to the initial dose of the tiny bugs you welcome into one of your orifices.

2. If 1 million viruses drift onto your nasal mucosa but you irrigate 90% of them away, you may still get the infection but experience only 10% of the duration and intensity you would have had.

3. Carrying around fewer bugs, you are less of a hazard to your family and the world.

4. The solution to pollution is dilution.

We are all carriers until proven otherwise. An Oxford University study published in March showed that 50% of those infected caught the COVID-19 virus from asymptomatic people.

Here’s how you do the douche. In a clean glass, mix 7 ounces of warm water and one quarter-teaspoon each of salt and baking soda. Put the lip of the glass to your nose and use your nose as a double straw. Incrementally suck it all in and spit it out into the sink. Rinse the sink, clean the glass and wash your hands.

The process can be a little gaspy at first, but becomes easy. It’s good educational entertainment for the family to gather and watch. You will teach humility, humor and a simple process they can use the rest of their lives to prevent illness and even death.