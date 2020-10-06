Mailbag: Nancy Wyse is the right choice

Benton County deserves leadership that seeks to understand issues from all perspectives, is capable of making tough decisions, and works diligently on behalf of all.

That’s why I am supporting Nancy Wyse for Benton County Commissioner.

In Nancy’s terms as Corvallis city councilor, she has proven her commitment to good government. She does her homework, asks the hard questions, listens to all sides, and makes decisions based on both the facts and principle.

She has worked hard to develop a keen understanding of the issues that face Corvallis and Benton County, serving in roles focused on budget and economic development for both the city and county, as well as statewide experience through the League of Oregon Cities.

Benton County’s rich mix of rural and urban areas is part of what makes this a great place to live. It is critical that our county leadership seeks ways to ensure the economic vitality of our area is restored and preserved in the wake of the pandemic, and that we respect the diversity of our both our landscapes and all who live here. Nancy Wyse is the right choice for County Commissioner.

Shawn Collins

Corvallis

