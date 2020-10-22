Mailbag: Nancy Wyse for Position 3

Join me in ranking Nancy Wyse your first choice for Benton Board of Commissioners Position 3. I have known Nancy as a colleague for the past five years, and she has earned my respect.

She shows up prepared and with perceptive questions. When she promises to do something, you can count on her to follow through. More importantly, Nancy’s values reflect those of the community. As a parent of young children, pursuing early stages of her career, she understands the challenges of juggling responsibilities on a tight budget. She has firsthand knowledge of navigating the local housing market as a prospective first-time buyer.

Nancy will bring her experience on Corvallis City Council to bear on issues facing the county, such as adopting a prudent suite of alternatives in our criminal justice improvement plan and thinking about the long term when balancing environmental and economic investments. Return your ballot early for this important election!

Xan Augerot

Corvallis

