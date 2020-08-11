Mailbag: Name of party invokes memory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis School Board will apparently continue the work started by Oregon State University, and soon at least three more names will be removed from buildings here in town.

I cannot help but wonder, however, why we are limiting this to only individual names. Why aren’t we including names of organizations with a history of hate as well?

Consider “Democratic Party of Oregon.” It is well documented that the Democrats championed slavery from the party’s beginning to the practice’s end. Immediately thereafter, the Democratic Party became the originator and stalwart defender of Jim Crow, segregation and all things racist — a heinous and horrible legacy!

Where does “of Oregon” fit in? To our everlasting shame, Oregon is the only state admitted to the Union with Black Exclusion Laws on the books. These were passed in 1844, 1849 and 1857 (embedded in the State Constitution!), with the last not repealed until 1926. The statutory punishment for violation was whipping, with a minimum 20 stripes for each six months’ residence.