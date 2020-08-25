Mailbag: Name a school for Lettie Reynolds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I now live in Marysville, Washington, but cherished more than 60 years living in Corvallis.

Each morning I enjoy the opportunity to read the E-edition of the Gazette-Times to stay connected with the events relative to Corvallis. The recent article dealing with the renaming of three grade schools was of particular interest, as I taught in the Corvallis School District for 29 years.

Moving forward, I write to offer a candidate to be recognized by naming a local school in her honor. Her name is Lettie Reynolds. Lettie has lived in Corvallis for more than 50 years. Grade schools are given the challenge to nurture young people through the ups and downs, the good and the bad, as they mature into adults.

Mrs. Reynolds has performed this responsibility, as a single mother of eight children, with a gentle dignity, that in my opinion, is worthy of such recognition. On many occasion, Corvallis has laid claim to the accomplishments of her family.

Mrs. Reynolds has been a most humble supporter of her family and the town of Corvallis for 50 years. Rather than looking statewide or nationwide for candidates to honor by naming a school for them, I suggest Corvallis look locally, and I cannot identify a better candidate than Lettie Reynolds.