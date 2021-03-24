Mailbag: NAACP stands in solidarity with our API community

"If we desire a society of peace, then we cannot achieve such a society through violence. If we desire a society without discrimination, then we must not discriminate against anyone in the process of building this society. If we desire a society that is democratic, then democracy must become a means as well as an end." — Bayard Rustin

"We can begin by doing small things at the local level, like planting community gardens or looking out for our neighbors. That is how change takes place in living systems: not from above but from within, from many local actions occurring simultaneously." — Grace Lee Boggs

The rise in incidents of racial bias, violence, and hatred against Asian and Pacific Islander communities in this country has been heartbreaking. The recent spree of spa shootings in Atlanta, GA are an example of this, and while there has not been a clear answer from law enforcement regarding this violence being racially motivated, six of those killed were Asian women. Regardless, there is an impact on all of us including those of us who are Asian and Pacific Islander (API) identified.