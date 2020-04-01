Mailbag: Mutual aid effort organizes

I’m writing to let the community know of a mutual aid effort that has been organized by the Benton County Family Response Team and the CGE Mutual Aid Caucus.

We are a group of local parents and activists that formed in response to the unprecedented community threat of COVID-19. We are coordinating together and with other local groups, organizing volunteers with those who need aid (grocery pickup and delivery, prescription pickup, dependent care, etc.). We are deeply grateful to the more than 200 people who have volunteered to help their neighbors and community during this pandemic.

We have provided assistance to more than 30 families in various capacities. With an increasing number of workers without income, more families are unable to pay for basic needs. We are currently short of funds to meet these growing needs. If you can’t donate the time or risk going out in public for various reasons, please consider contributing financially. Are you able to show up for your community financially?

