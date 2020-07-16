Mailbag: Move the western portion of bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old Van Buren Bridge and the courthouse are historic landmarks that identify Corvallis. I do not want to see that bridge scrapped.

On the other hand, it would take huge sums to move the bridge and continue to maintain it as a load-bearing structure to cross the river. I don’t see where the money will come from.

A new Van Buren bridge built where the old bridge now stands will not alleviate the traffic backups on Van Buren (the primary cause is the traffic light at the junction of Highway 34 and Van Buren, just east of the river), but a new bridge would be seismically safer and it would include a wide path for bikes and pedestrians, so it has merit.

There is a reasonable middle ground.

Move the western portion of the old bridge onto a solid foundation in the seldom-used section of the river park between Van Buren and Harrison. All could still enjoy this piece of our history and it would be in a location highly visible to all who enter and exit Corvallis on these roadways.

It would no longer be load-bearing, so maintenance would require little more than painting every few years (just like the locomotive at Avery Park). The Oregon Department of Transportation budget includes funds to get the old bridge out of the way. Moving costs could be paid with these funds.