Mailbag: Move the bridge, don't demolish it

The phrase “demolishing history” has been getting a bad rap lately, mostly because it is used by angry racists who are mad people don’t want to glorify Confederate generals anymore, but we’ve made the case that those statues belong in a museum.

The Van Buren Bridge belongs in a museum.

What I mean by that is that the Van Buren Bridge needs to be preserved, at least in some form. Obviously, a new modern bridge is needed; we’ve all experienced traffic leaving Corvallis because of it. But what is on the table is that the bridge can be repurposed for pedestrian use and moved upstream, as the current proposal is.

I know it is a lot of money, but I want to make the point that to get rid of this bridge entirely would be to actually demolish history. Historical preservation, however, has never been about the cost; it is about significance, and this bridge is significant to Corvallis’ history.

It’s like if someone took a bulldozer to the Benton County Courthouse or the Memorial Union, the most iconic buildings in this city, and said, “We don’t want to keep this up, due to budget restraints.”

Move the bridge; don’t demolish history.

Millicent Durand

Corvallis

