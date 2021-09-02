Mailbag: Mountain bikers need to be kind

Mountain bikers are breaking the rules, and a few will ruin it for all of us.

Oak Creek hiking, biking, running and dog walking are a privilege, not a right. We all need to share the road and look out for one another. When you approach someone from behind, please let your presence be known by voice or bell. Please be vocal about your intent, and please don’t assume others know you are there, because most likely it’s a surprise.

When approaching from the front, slow down to a respectable speed, or dismount if you can’t, if the road is too narrow and/or if single track-bikes yield to everyone. This is the rule and basic courtesy and safety, no matter your skill level.

We go to the forest to relax and have a peaceful experience, so let’s all follow basic kindness so we can keep this wonderful place safe and fun, as no one wants to experience a stressful and confrontational experience when the purpose for your visit is quite the opposite.

Spread the word, as I want to believe some just don’t know vs. just don’t care, and let’s remember we are the visitors and not the owners of our beautiful forest. Thank you in advance. And a thank-you to the bikers who are already doing so.

Laura Carpenter