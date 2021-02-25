Mailbag: Most jailed can't post their bail

National statistics show that 75% of those jailed across our nation are unable to post their bail.

This means they are held pretrial, making a mockery of the “innocent until proven guilty” premise of our criminal justice system. Some of the deals made to offer a way out of incarceration are not a deal at all for the accused person.

While folks are detained, without their day in court, they often lose their jobs, housing and sometimes the custody of their children. It has been repeatedly shown that the chances for success when returned to the community are substantially higher the fewer days spent incarcerated.

The for-profit prison industry further exacerbates the problem. There is zero incentive to institute programs supporting early release, when funds are provided in direct proportion with the number jailed.

We are disproportionately jailing Black, Brown, Indigenous people — and anyone without the means to navigate our justice system. Research shows that, with proper support, the vast majority of those apprehended for a crime do show up for their court dates.

Oregon law permits detainment in the event of a violent crime, without bail.