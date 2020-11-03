Mailbag: Most importantly, be sure to vote Tuesday

The day so many of us have been eagerly awaiting is almost here: Election Day!

While much attention has rightfully been paid to critical national and state races, we should also remember just how significant our local races are.

I have had the pleasure of volunteering for the Linn County Democrats over the last few weeks, and what I’ve learned about their outstanding candidates and how they align with our local values has inspired me to share my enthusiastic endorsement of their entire slate.

If you’re like me and consider health care for all, climate change and having welcoming and inclusive communities priority issues, please take some time to learn about our local candidates. Sources like Ballotpedia and the Linn County Democrats websites provide plenty of links to candidates and voting info, allowing you to study up and prepare to vote.