Mailbag: Most complainers can wait for shot

Two months ago we didn’t have any vaccine, and we had no system for delivering a vaccine if we had one.

The Center for Disease Control and Public Health had been defunded to the extent that finding enough people trained to give injections was handicapped. How quickly we forget — as people complain that someone else is getting vaccinated first, instead of joy that vaccinations are available at all.

Today we have more than one vaccine, one of which requires special temperatures with expensive means of storage and transport. And we need trained people to do those things. Meanwhile, those in charge are working diligently to make the vaccine available to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Can you imagine the enormousness of trying to vaccinate 325 million people?

Next time you want to complain that teachers are getting vaccinated before you, remember this: The people in charge of vaccine dispersal are working with a system that was nonexistent two months ago — that it’s working as well as it is is a miracle. For myself, I believe it’s important for thousands of children to go to school and for people who don’t have homes to isolate to be protected.