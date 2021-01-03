Mailbag: More research should be done

This is important: A vaccine not tested in this way might be completely ineffective but for the placebo effect. But if the placebo was at least somewhat effective in stopping deaths from the virus, could it be used on the general population as a pseudo-vaccine?

It could be mixed with the vaccine, and people alerted that what they were receiving might be a placebo. But would that also erode some of the placebo effect for the real vaccine? Maybe the best solution would be administering it open-label, with people aware it was a placebo. But would it hold its effect? More research should be done on this; if even a single life is saved, it would be worth it.