The Democrat-Herald editorial writer likes corn dogs and the Ferris wheel at the Linn County Fair.
I say go for the quilts, fancy poultry and the refillable, all-you-can-drink lemonade.
My wife reminded me of the hours we spent with our kids at Family Land, watching the clowns and the racing pigs. Our favorite part is when the show is over and the performers have an hour to chat about what it's like to work the summer on the road.
This year, the flying dogs are back.
Next summer, I'm running away to be a carnie.
And big thank you to the Sallees for everything they've done for 4-H and Linn County. They've made a big difference in our lives and many others.
Scott Bruslind
Albany (July 16)