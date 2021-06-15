Mailbag: Money won't be skimmed off funds

Dunt, da, dunt, dunnnn (the typed version of the “Jaws” theme signaling impending doom).

So Albany is cutting firefighters’ jobs and other jobs. Not a threat this time, the city manager says.

I hope the taxpayers of Albany are not insulted with another newspaper story on how the Central Albany Revitalization Area is going to spend $5 million or so.

Disband CARA! Use the $5 million to blunt the effect of Albany running out of funds. For the umpteenth time, I will plead that the city contact the state board that governs urban renewal districts. I’m sure there is a way to use the $5 million to help finance Albany’s necessary functions.

Also, with the end of CARA, all taxes levied will go to the city, the county and the schools, as intended. Money will not be skimmed off the tax funds to replenish CARA’s piggy bank.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0