Dr. Knute Buehler asserted in his campaign to be governor that our present governor had wasted millions of dollars on health care. I assume he was referring to the Medicaid program. He was so wrong.
Medicaid in Oregon is channeled through the Coordinated Care Organizations of which there are sixteen covering the state. I chaired the Community Advisory Council for the Intercommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization that serves Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties, While chair, I was on the board of the CCO. The last three years, I have continued on the Community Advisory Council. That body, meeting every two months, develops Community Health Improvement Plans that influences health care delivery changes. We also, at each meeting, hear in considerable detail from the CCO leadership how things are going. There is continued progress in improving care, making it more accessible and at a lower cost than the comparable care paid for by commercial insurance.
There is a Delivery Systems Transformation committee meeting every two weeks that funds local medical providers and institutions to help them in startup programs that improve health care outcomes, increase accessibility and/or decrease cost. The improvements that have happened because of this have been many. And they are often implemented for the non-Medicaid patients seen in the same office. That helps everyone.
Dr. Beuhler, Governor Brown did not waste money on Medicaid. It’s a good program. It’s a good investment.
Lawrence S. Eby, MD
Albany (Nov. 19)