Mailbag: Money is at the root of everything

It’s business as usual in the U.S. in some ways. We wouldn’t force the rich pharmaceutical companies to share their vaccine formulas so that the whole world could be vaccinated.

So of course we will never get rid of COVID and more pandemics are on the way, according to scientists.

Goods and people have to travel the world because of global economy and we are not going to go back to manufacturing everything at home, so when countries have uncontrolled COVID, there will be more variants, which will spread worldwide.

Money is at the root of everything. Wealthy religions could do more to help poor countries get vaccines, because governments are not going to do it.

Mary Brock

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0