Mailbag: Moderation, balance conducive to sanity

My dad emphasized two key perspectives for worthwhile living.

First was the value of moderation and balance — conducive to sanity and positive relations.

In the Sept. 20 GT, Mr. Girod blames the severity of recent fires on the undercutting of forests, but gave short shrift to climate change effects. How about thinking “both and” rather than “either or?”

Second was cautioning against hypocrisy. His reading of scripture convinced him that Jesus condemned hypocrisy (see 1 Timothy 4:1-2, “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils ... Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.”

As my dad was a lifelong Republican, I wonder how he would view the stance of those in the Senate (and their enablers) who promised to never fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year.

For those reading this, and for your acquaintances, how do you justify the breaking of those vows without embracing toxic hypocrisy?

James Paul Rodell

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0