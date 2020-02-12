Mailbag: Mixed reviews on newspaper's coverage

Roses: For the editorial promoting "Low-tech" elections (Feb. 5). Oregon's may be pretty good, trading convenience for the possibility of influenced or sold votes. But I'm not sure its implementation specifically forbids any incidental internet connection to counting or transmission equipment. I, personally, would like to see that made a federal crime.
Raspberries: For printing not one, but two Associated Press, multicolumn, editorializing subversions of the SOTU address. Leaving your faithful readership, who for many reasons might not have watched TV, with nothing of substance on the subject.
Ed Henze
Albany