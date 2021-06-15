Mailbag: Miracle to restore MAGA won't happen

Republicans seem to have given up on winning national elections by addressing issues and presenting platforms of viable solutions to real problems.

If you can’t win by presenting solutions, then simply rig the voting to handicap the electorate of the opposing party.

As ugly as it is, Donald Trump rode a wave of white grievance to the White House. His campaign was geared to appeal to a segment of the electorate that felt neglected and disrespected. He capitalized on demonizing “elites” and the liberal media, and promising to return us to a mythical America before it was spoiled by “others” who sucked the energy out of the economy and diluted white culture with foreign ideas and trends.

It worked. Faced by an unpopular Democratic candidate and a menu of weak third-party candidates, Trump won in 2016.

In 2020 Trump ran against a Democratic candidate who was not only genuinely empathetic to the issues confronting most Americans but also had a plan to fix some of them. Trump lost, and he lost by a large margin. Because Republican leadership had so firmly tethered its future to the Trump brand, they were devastated that the “others” had managed to derail the bigot express.