Mailbag: Millions are out in cold with no jobs

The only secure jobs are the techie ones where people can work from home.

That leaves millions of people out in the cold with no jobs in this new world of COVID-19 (and whatever the next virus is named).

If the big corporations and companies in the U.S. would get rid of the robots that answer their phones and again hire people to man phones, some of the furloughed people would have jobs. 

Robotic phone answerers do nothing but waste the caller’s time … that is, besides saving already-rich businesses money.

Mary Brock

Albany

