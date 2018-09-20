I moved to Millersburg six weeks ago and was told my backyard was protected wetlands. For the past four weeks, I have enjoyed watching and hearing the wildlife in my backyard. This is the main reason I choose to live here.
Now my backyard is filled with sounds of chainsaws and falling trees that have been here for decades. I did my research and acknowledge the city was approved for a road connecting the new development to 54th.
I live over 1,000 feet from 54th; why are they destroying wildlife and vegetation in my backyard and beyond both ways of Nestucca? This land is not on your permitted zone! I cannot get anyone in Millersburg City Hall to own up. I'm just sad I moved here.
Jessyca Stafford
Millersburg (Sept. 18)