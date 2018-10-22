Observing the Wynhausen/Stetz-Waters race for Circuit Court judge, it appears that much of her support is from out of area.
Micahael Wynhausen is receiving most of his endorsements from our local community; people who are in law enforcement, Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny, Sheriff Jim Yon, retired Sheriffs Bruce Riley and Tim Mueller, Sheriffs Association, Albany Police Association, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson, Lebanon Police Officers Union, Sweet Home Police Officers Association and Crime Victims United.
This is important: Recently, Stetz-Waters made excuses for criminals without saying a word about victims of crimes.
Michael Wynhausen is supported by local judges Hon, Rick McCormick and Circuit Court Judge Jad Lemhouse. He is supported by local community leaders state Reps. Andy Olson and Sherrie Sprenger, former state Rep. Liz Van Leeuwen, Linn commissioners Will Tucker and John Lindsey, Albany Councilor Rich Kellum, Harrisburg Mayor Robert Duncan and Councilor Adam Keaton, Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
These community leaders know Michael Wynhausen is the person who should serve as judge for Linn County.
Carolyn Oakley
Albany (Oct. 22)