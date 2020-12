I just want to say thank you to all of the people in the Albany area who have decorated so nicely for Christmas.

With COVID-19 messing up so much of the year, I just get really happy when I see all the decorations.

So here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Dianne Nelson

Albany

