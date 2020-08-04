Mailbag: Merkley's shameful anti-Trump rant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Merkley’s tantrum on the floor of the Senate the last couple of days against President Trump was something to behold. For sending help for the protection of federal property, he called him a dictator and autocrat and blamed the defenders for any violence.

As he pursued his rant with the introduction of an amendment outside regular order, he kept the Senate informed about his opinion of the president, including the Democratic election fake talking point about Trump’s lack of leadership in our fight against the coronavirus.

Our senator sees himself as a champion of the Constitution, but he does not seem to realize that there is more to it than the preamble. As much as one may dislike the federal protection of federal property in our sovereign state, it is clearly constitutional. At the same time, the president does not have the authority to interfere in the states’ public health management, a task still among most reserved to the states by the 10th amendment in the Bill of Rights.

Just because the senator is up for re-election is not an excuse for his performance.

H.R. Richner

Albany

