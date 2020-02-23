Mailbag: Mercy for the cats

I am against Sheri Wheeler's cat control ordinance. Her proposal has caused me high anxiety.

I love cats. I have cats at my place and also have gotten thousands of cats fixed over the years. My cats do not free-roam.

“Disposing of” free-roaming cats is just mean. Taking license fees paid by responsible cat owners and using them to kill other cats creates a moral dilemma for many. License fees are a financial burden. Many couldn’t or wouldn’t pay up and would become the new petty criminals. I couldn’t pay the fees for all my cats. I’d have to find a way to move, to save my cats from the cat police.

Albany doesn’t have a shelter to hold caught cats for the legally required number of days before killing them. “Disposing” of cats requires a certified euthanasia tech.

I wish the world was perfect. It isn’t. It never will be. I clean up dog and cat poop from irresponsible folk in my yard. I have endured, in various places, neighbors who fight, who have a zillion cars, who are alcoholics or addicts, who blare music, shoot off illegal fireworks — you cannot create laws to control every aspect of human behavior. Nobody could afford to live anymore or remember all the rules.

Please, mercy for the cats and people who love them.

Jody Harmon

Albany