Mailbag: Mennonite Village worthy of praise

This letter is in response to the recent letter to the editor (Mailbag, Aug. 13) that calls into question the Mennonite Village’s Christian commitment to fairness by applying for and accepting a Payroll Protection Program loan. In response, the Mennonite Village sent a letter to its community laying out the complexities of regulations and the equal complexity of needs this virus has visited on the various caregiving residences on its campus. Though I, personally, am outside that community, it saddens me to see an organization which is facing so many challenges during this pandemic be unfairly judged and the readers of this paper be left with a false sense of the character of what is, to my understanding and experience, a noble institution.

My 95 year-old mother has lived in memory care at Lydia’s House for over four years. Over that time I was a quiet witness to both the demands caregivers face as well as the buoyant spirit and loving relationships they maintain in their home away from home. Now that families are shut out of Lydia’s House as per state restrictions, I can see Mom less and depend on the men and women shut in with my mother to be a substitute family at a time when caregivers and residents all are experiencing loss and added stress.