Mailbag: Medicare’s ailments can be fixed

Mr. Hazelton clearly reminded us that Medicare — as currently designed and administered — is imperfect (G-T, Dec. 2), and therefore implied that Medicare for All just won’t work. He is right that the many out-of-pocket expenses that Medicare patients still have to pay make comprehensive care at times not affordable for many.

In the era when slogans are often used to wrap around complex issues, the term Medicare for All cannot capture all the changes that its proponents are proposing to do. Basically, the core concept is to expand the public health care insurance, now available only to seniors 65 and older, to all the U.S. residents, regardless of age, employment status, or pre-existing health conditions — in contrast to the inequitable and broken system we have now. Beyond this, proposals are focused on details: how to pay for it, what benefits to include, how to reimburse care providers and monitor quality and cost control. All work in progress, but certainly, it won’t be just expanding Medicare the way it is.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}