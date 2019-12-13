Mailbag: Medicare’s ailments can be fixed

Mr. Hazelton clearly reminded us that Medicare — as currently designed and administered — is imperfect (G-T, Dec. 2), and therefore implied that Medicare for All just won’t work. He is right that the many out-of-pocket expenses that Medicare patients still have to pay make comprehensive care at times not affordable for many.
In the era when slogans are often used to wrap around complex issues, the term Medicare for All cannot capture all the changes that its proponents are proposing to do. Basically, the core concept is to expand the public health care insurance, now available only to seniors 65 and older, to all the U.S. residents, regardless of age, employment status, or pre-existing health conditions — in contrast to the inequitable and broken system we have now. Beyond this, proposals are focused on details: how to pay for it, what benefits to include, how to reimburse care providers and monitor quality and cost control. All work in progress, but certainly, it won’t be just expanding Medicare the way it is.
The task is monumental, but utterly necessary and ultimately achievable if we keep our eyes on the prize: equitable and affordable quality care to everyone. I believe we do have the resources of a rich country and the ingenuity of smart and dedicated people to put to work, but if only we realign our national priorities. As an example, how much can we spend on health care instead of on more military weapons, if we believe that arms are for hugging, not for fighting.
Chinh Le
Corvallis