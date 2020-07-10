Mailbag: Medicare for All would set us free

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So here we are celebrating Independence Day in a nation facing multiple, interrelated crises. The COVID-19 pandemic leads me to a conclusion that urgently needs amplifying: We need Medicare for All, and we need it now.

As Dr. Staggenborg stated in his recent letter (Mailbag, June 25), the weakness of tying health care to employment must be addressed. The fact that over 40 million Americans could lose their insurance is tragic and completely unnecessary.

Our public health crisis is leading to a shift in the national conversation about how to insure everyone, and we are fortunate to have a thoroughly researched and vetted option. Medicare for All has so many benefits: it would make health care more financially sustainable and affordable (by removing the profit motive), equitable, efficient, secure (by providing lifetime coverage), and comprehensive. It would also lift the heavy financial burden off of employers to provide coverage and allow them to stay afloat during economic downturns.