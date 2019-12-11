Mailbag: Medicare for All makes sense

A couple of points in response to a recent letter regarding Medicare for All: First, Medicare is not alone in paying out less to providers than providers bill for services — neither do marketplace insurance companies. Payouts by both private and public insurance are determined by the contract that the provider has with the insurance company. (People without insurance, however, do get billed for the full charge, since they don’t have the ability to negotiate with the provider.)

Second, supplemental Medicare plans vary in cost in addition to the $144 that every Medicare recipient pays monthly, and coverage. However, of the 14 Medicare Advantage plans that are available to Benton County residents, several cost nothing, and several more are very low-cost. None exceeds $148 per month. Most plans cover drugs, all but one cover vision, and some cover preventive dental services; others have low-cost riders that cover dental services. Most cover hearing exams and at least some costs for hearing aids. A number pay for health club memberships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}