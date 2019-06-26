I am still confused and mulling over the JUne 14 letter from P. Richner, which states that passage of “Medicare for All” would result in the politically well-placed being the only ones to receive good health care. And he cites USSR, North Korea, China, Romania as examples of this. I feel I must try to clear up this confusing picture.
In the first place, we do now have a health care system which is definitely limited in who gets care — but it is the financially well-placed who get the care. Increasingly middle income, and certainly lower-income folks are the ones left out — they can’t afford it! Improved Medicare for All would fix that problem by providing inclusive, accessible comprehensive medical care to all residents. This program would be publicly funded but privately delivered, paid for by a progressive income tax which replaces premiums, co-pays, deductibles and eliminates all the massive administrative and accounting waste required by the current multi-insurance company nonsystem. The countries this system looks to for ideas are Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan.
“Improved Medicare for All” is not socialized medicine. The government would not own the health care facilities nor have the doctors on payroll. They would remain in the private sector. The only thing the government does is collect and disburse the money so as to facilitate care for everyone — to contribute to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Currently the United States spends more on health care than any other industrialized nation in the world and is listed as having among the worst outcomes. Certainly that is not a system that we should want to maintain!! Let’s have Health Care for All.
Edie Orner
Albany (June 25)