What are they doing to our meat? For the first time in years, I just fried a hamburger with a container nearby to pour the excess fat into. There was no fat — the meat even stuck to the pan. It was labelled 30% fat — so all that stayed in the hamburger to be eaten. And we have such a big obesity problem in this country.
Why on earth would the Food and Drug Administration allow them to do whatever it is that doesn't allow the fat to be cooked out and discarded? What are they using? This has got to stop. I seem to remember another time in the last year or so when some meat I was cooking had no fat to discard.
How do we contact the FDA to complain? If we are having weight problems, sounds like deleting meat from the menus would be a big help.
Evadene Bennett
Albany (Aug. 11)