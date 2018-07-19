Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I certainly understand Mr. Farmer's nostalgia for his high school (Mailbag, July 10), but we all have learned that things that we thought had one meaning, wasn't true. I would suggest that Mr. Farmer look at other changes in our knowledge, and look for the improvements and positives. Medical treatments, for example.

Rick Siegert

Lebanon (July 10)

