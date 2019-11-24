{{featured_button_text}}

I wondered about sending a "Letter to the Editor" to our local newspaper when that paper no longer has an editor. Checking the direction on today's paper's Opinion page about "questions or comments," I noted that these should be directed to Editor Mike McInally. This was just above another guest editorial about yet another non-local topic.

I have always appreciated Mike's work at the GT. Never more than when he blended the GT and the DH into one regional paper. What a challenge! Two very different counties, yet he made the paper even better by many thoughtful editorials on local topics that showed our common interests.

Mike's guidance of our local stories and conversations is already missed.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Penny York

Corvallis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0