I wondered about sending a "Letter to the Editor" to our local newspaper when that paper no longer has an editor. Checking the direction on today's paper's Opinion page about "questions or comments," I noted that these should be directed to Editor Mike McInally. This was just above another guest editorial about yet another non-local topic.
I have always appreciated Mike's work at the GT. Never more than when he blended the GT and the DH into one regional paper. What a challenge! Two very different counties, yet he made the paper even better by many thoughtful editorials on local topics that showed our common interests.
Mike's guidance of our local stories and conversations is already missed.
Penny York
Corvallis