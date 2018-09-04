Today (Sept. 2), John McCain was laid to rest. A week of memorial services has highlighted the qualities that so many admired: his belief in working for the good of America, his respect for others, his constancy, his high moral standards.
The continued repetition of these themes was a balm to my spirit. John McCain’s America is the America I grew up in. I have never understood the Make America Great Again theme. When did America stop being great?
The week of John McCain tributes made me reflect on how living in the Albany area is living in his real America. I think the president should come here and see how great America in Albany currently is. I thought of our Veteran’s Day parade. So many volunteers to make it happen. School students marching at a time when they might prefer their warm bed. Why? Because Albany treasures veterans. Honoring them is an honor in itself.
Almost daily, our local paper has coverage of the numerous actions by volunteers to help those who need assistance. These articles inspire us to do the same.
Recently our president threatened violence if the country did not vote his way in the midterm elections. Can anyone imagine John McCain saying such a thing?
John McCain certainly had faults, mentioned again and again by those who eulogized him. His honor and devotion to America made him a man worthy of their praise and of ours.
Elizabeth Bargsten
Corvallis (Sept. 4)