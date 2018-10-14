Mayor Sharon Konopa has basically created her own legacy of what she felt was important in the city of Albany. The job of mayor doesn't pay much and all you really have is a voice and a vote in running the city if you are mayor. Listening to her talk at the coffee shop I formed an opinion of the way she sees Albany and the people in it and with that I feel I understand the way she sees her role in the community.
First off, I believe she is a competent cheerleader for team Albany, she always has good words for the town. Like a cheerleader she strives for the beauty of the town and loves leaving her beauty mark on every project no matter what the cost. From my point of view it's time to move on from her building her legacy to building a community that can afford to fix it's roads.
Sharon is a wonderful person but we need to get Albany rolling while it's a good time to start businesses. We need someone to think about increasing the tax base by getting more jobs here while still keeping a good quality life. With more tax income we can raise the standard of living for most everyone, but taxes from new people coming in and not raising our taxes.
Watching all the jobs leave here over the decades it would be great if the new mayor found a way to bring some back.
James Farmer
Albany (Oct. 14)