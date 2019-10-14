As I watched the Albany City Council meeting on cable last week it was very clear that we have a few councilors that understand they work for us the citizens and a mayor who thinks Albany is her personal play ground.
She thinks it is more important to fund free concerts in the park and other special pet projects (no cuts) and institute a new tax so as to "fully fund" fire and police. The Mayor has stated on live TV She has the right to pass a utility fee (read tax) of something like $20 to $40 on every household and business. Really?
Rich Kellum stated, followed by other councilors, that such a tax or fee must go to the voters. It did not sit well with the mayor.
With a budget of over $220 million, you would think city officials could move $3 million or $4 million around to fund what they deem the most important. We all do this. We pay the must-pay items like house payment, utilities, insurance and food first, then what is left gets spread out by priority. My guess is that not one person reading this would buy a new car and not pay their rent or electric bill first.
In all things in life there is a balance. Our council seems balanced. Our mayor does not.
Arthur Miller
Albany (Oct. 12)