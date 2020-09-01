Mailbag: Maybe it's time to get new politicians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to expand on David Buck’s letter that appeared Aug. 20, discussing the inadequate information produced by the Oregon and Benton County health authorities on COVID-19.

Big Mama Government has been exercising her powers to restrict us to our homes and deprive us of our ability to make a living — which is not being greedy — when it is actually up to us as individuals to manage our own risk. Individuals have to manage the risks to their own health, wealth and children’s education looking for an optimal solution. To that end, government’s primary duty is to keep the public informed.

Specifically, government needs to tell us where the virus hotspots are so we can avoid them, and the estimated consequences to our health, wealth and education of their decisions.

When government contemplates closing businesses, they need to give the public estimates on the number of people who will lose their jobs, the number of firms that will be forced into bankruptcy and the damage to children’s education, as well as the number of COVID-19 casualties avoided so individuals can make good decisions for themselves given government decisions.

Moreover, individuals need estimates of the probability of catching COVID-19 in Oregon and Benton County so they can put things in perspective.