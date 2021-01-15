Mailbag: Maybe DeFazio should resign

On Jan. 7, Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR 4th District) sent out a letter of support for removing the president by any means possible within 12 days of a peaceful transition in power.

Not-my-president Joe Biden wanted a peaceful transition, but our representative, who reports directly to Speaker Pelosi, dutifully does what he is told. Nancy does not want peaceful. She wants political violence. Being an Oregonian, I’m still angered by DeFazio’s calling riots in Portland peaceful protests. He said nothing when rioters attacked the U.S. Supreme Court after Senator Schumer egged them on over the issue of picking justices.

Suddenly Peter is a born-again believer in not de-funding the police, calling protesters terrorists, accusing the president of high crimes and misdemeanors (impeachment), using the joke 25th Amendment, and kowtowing to the mindless hate and rage of Speaker Pelosi. Is Peter a Californian or an Oregonian?