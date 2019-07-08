Joe Biden seems to be old — elderly, even. (It's OK to look old: Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump do that. But they don't seem old.) In the debate the other night Joe didn't show well against younger opponents. At times he seemed shaky and indecisive, bordering on incoherence.
If you are running for national office, you need to act young. A lot of politics is show biz. If Joe is the Dem's candidate for President, Trump will eat his lunch! He'll use "Sleepy Joe" like he did "Crooked Hillary." He'll imply that Joe has been sleeping for the last 30 years, and time has passed him by. He will say Joe thinks he's still making deals with segregationist senators.
The Dems need someone who is both charismatic and likable. Warren is charismatic, but not likable (too shrill and too radical). Same with Bernie. Harris may be too ambitious ("pushy"). That last is unfair because it is only applied to females. But it can make her unlikable. So I don't know. I was hoping Beto would catch on. He's likable and charismatic. But so far is lagging. To be continued.
John Goodwin
Lebanon (July 2)