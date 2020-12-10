Mailbag: Masks help others not to get virus

Masks are pretty much useless for protecting yourself from getting COVID-19. That seems to be pretty well established.
In case you missed it, the purpose of wearing masks is to protect others, not yourself. If you are unknowingly carrying COVID-19, it spreads very easily to others by just your being around them. Masks help others not to get the virus from you if you unknowingly have it.
Science says this. Those who don’t realize the purpose of wearing a mask, and care only about themselves, might make a lot more people sick. I worry that my parents might get infected by people who only care about themselves.
Andrew Gillespie
Corvallis
