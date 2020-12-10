 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Masks help others not to get virus

Mailbag: Masks help others not to get virus

{{featured_button_text}}

Masks are pretty much useless for protecting yourself from getting COVID-19. That seems to be pretty well established.

In case you missed it, the purpose of wearing masks is to protect others, not yourself. If you are unknowingly carrying COVID-19, it spreads very easily to others by just your being around them. Masks help others not to get the virus from you if you unknowingly have it.

Science says this. Those who don’t realize the purpose of wearing a mask, and care only about themselves, might make a lot more people sick. I worry that my parents might get infected by people who only care about themselves.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News