Mailbag: Mask a symbol of respect for others

I read a recent op-ed by a gentleman who complained that all the recent government mandates about mask-wearing and social gathering were a violation of his constitutional rights.

I would say that it is people like him who are to blame. We have a serious threat to the health of the general public. It is not a political issue of rights. It is a moral issue of responsibility to your fellow citizens to do whatever you can to help control the spread of this virus, as well as any other highly infectious disease.

Look at what mask-wearing has done to the seasonal flu death toll: from tens of thousands to a few hundred. That alone should be enough proof of the benefits of wearing a mask in general public.

Mask-wearing serves as a first line of defense for you from others, and for others from that fine mist of germ-laden droplets you spew out each time you exhale. Would you like to be wheeled into an operating room for major surgery and see your surgical team is completely maskless?

To me, wearing a mask is not an issue of politics, rights or looking weak. I don’t call it a face diaper or any other degrading term. It is a symbol of the honor and respect I have for others I meet, and I wear it with pride.

Thomas Binker