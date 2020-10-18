Mailbag: Marilyn Smith is your best choice

I previously served as Albany’s city attorney for 40 years, and I have known Marilyn Smith all of that time.

During my earlier years, I knew Marilyn Smith when she worked as a reporter covering City Hall for both the Salem Statesman Journal and later the Albany Democrat-Herald. In her journalist capacity I found her fair, honest and thorough. She told the truth without a slant or bias.

Later, when she came to work for the city as public information officer, she brought those same qualities of hard work and honesty to the job and did her best to make the organization transparent and trustworthy.

Marilyn fully understands how city government can and should work to serve the citizens. She tells the truth. She does what she says she will do. These traits are rare and sticking to them is hard. Albany is lucky that this year, after her retirement, she is willing to volunteer her time and energy to serve on the Albany City Council.

If she is elected, I know that she will continue to bring the ethics of hard work and honesty to the benefit of her ward and the city as a whole. If you share those values, I think Marilyn is your best choice.

Jim Delapoer

Sisters

