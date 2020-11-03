Mailbag: Marilyn Smith for Albany City Council

I don’t often get involved in city council races, but in this election, the people in Ward 3 have a chance to elect an excellent person to the council -- Marilyn Smith.

I first got to know Marilyn in 1980 when she was working as a reporter for the Statesman Journal and I was a deputy at the sheriff’s office. What started as a casual acquaintance grew into a friendship with a woman who earned her reputation as an outstanding reporter. She was very fair, accurate, a great writer and had integrity that was above reproach.

Years later when I became the sheriff and she had moved to the Democrat-Herald, that relationship continued. Marilyn was one of the few people who didn’t work at the sheriff’s office to have almost unfettered access to the building. The reason was that she could be totally trusted, not only by me but all of the staff.

That didn’t mean that she didn’t occasionally have a reason to write a hard story that I wasn’t necessarily thrilled about, but I always knew that her report would be accurate and fair to all.

I remember being very sad the day that Marilyn announced that she was leaving the paper to go work for the city of Albany. It was a great move for the city, however. She brought to City Hall her intelligence, tremendous work ethic and integrity.