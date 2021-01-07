Mailbag: Many volunteers will not return

I read an article on the National Carousel Association Facebook page about the Albany Carousel.

Quote: “We used to have a wonderful carousel in Albany, Oregon, run by happy volunteers and maintained by the very people who built it up from the ground up! Sadly, new management has ended that. Most of the originals have quit in disgust, or been fired.”

I have been a volunteer for more than three years, working 583 hours. Three of the outstanding employees were fired by the new executive director. Legally, she may be right. However, in my opinion it was unethical and morally wrong. I talked with the chairman of the board. He stated he could not discuss as it was a personnel issue and there were two sides to the story.

The executive director has asked volunteers to violate rules set up for us to follow. I believe the board of directors has not heard from any of the volunteers before authorizing the firing. In my opinion, the only reason for the firing of my supervisors and friend was in retaliation when they asked the director not to be so rude and bossy to the volunteers who work only because we love the carousel.

Many of the volunteers will not return until there is a new director.

Ray Hilts

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0