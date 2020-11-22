Mailbag: Many Trumpers are filled with fears

The recent letters from Roger Shaputis, Robin Rose, Judy Steel and Diane Bach are contorted attempts to justify as acceptable Trump’s science-denying ignorance, including his narcissistic, racist, lying, self-serving corruption (Trump has multiple mental illnesses).

It took America centuries to achieve global leadership; it took Trump four years to end it. Next, Democratic angst over the many down-ballot failures is strong and understandable. One explanation is the Democratic advertising wizards seem to assume that a large portion of the Republican/Trump cult have the abilities (education, life experience, etc.) to comprehend their messages … This is a mistake, because clearly some Republicans do not.

For example, when Democrats discuss problems requiring national and/or global solutions (climate change, pollution, COVID-19, racism, etc.) apparently many God-and-guns Trumpers hear only “blah, blah, blah, socialism,” then right-wing trolls and fear-mongers whip them into a panicked frenzy (I have witnessed this!).