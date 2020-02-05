Mailbag: Many share blame in Neuman's death

Regarding the death of Pete Neuman: The county is hiding and should be ashamed of themselves. The safety concerns were clearly reported.

Jim Stouder should be held criminally responsible. He clearly knew, and decided $2,500 a month to his son was worth putting the employees at risk.

The rental agency Jackson Luck should also be held responsible because they accepted someone's word that the equipment was in working order. Not acceptable! They made money on the rental. They knew the liability with taking on this piece of equipment and didn't even bother to look it over. Now a family is devastated by the loss that could have easily been prevented.

Can't believe the M.E. Office said it "doesn't rise to the level of public interest that would require disclosure." Are you kidding me? The safety of the community is at risk, and it doesn't rise up?

What other equipment do they force their employees to use that could cost them their life? How about the equipment they use that isn't in the woods that's on the streets with you and your kids?

Doesn't rise to the level. I bet his wife, kids, mother, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and his countless friends would think differently. I'm sure the M.E.'s Office would feel differently if it was their family.