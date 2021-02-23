Mailbag: Many Republicans stand up for honor

While I appreciate Ms. Miller responding to my letter (Feb. 12), she misconstrued my statements.

I said that people who believed the lies that Trump’s election had been stolen needed some sense drilled into them. I did not denigrate Republicans as a group. In fact, I credited many Republicans with standing up for honor, integrity and the rule of law when they confirmed the truth that Trump lost the election.

My dad was a lifelong Republican. He was also an antifascist who volunteered to fight in World War II. He would be vigorously opposed to the liars and insurrectionists who actively promoted the attack on Congress, or who continue to tolerate and condone the actions that led to it.

I am glad to see that Ms. Miller believes the same things, and hope that her brand of patriotism can show the deluded members of her party a better way forward.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

