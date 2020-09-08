Mailbag: Many police units are excellent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read the editorial in the Aug. 28 Gazette-Times regarding the Oregon State University branch of the Oregon State Police and the incident at Allan’s Coffee & Tea at 26th Street and Monroe Avenue.

I was intrigued by the comment of one of the troopers and then the public comments of their supervisor.

Those of us who are veterans of military service will remember the term “esprit de corps.” A unit often takes on the attitude and demeanor of its leader.

The OSP superintendent mouthed the words we all wanted to hear in public, but that trooper was honest about his opinion in public. That tells me that the unit atmosphere likely reflects his opinion rather than the words of the superintendent. The fact that the results of the investigation are not being made public is another clear indication to me.

If the leader of a military or paramilitary unit has a dismissive attitude toward higher leadership, the whole unit will have the same attitude. If the leader is more courteous and community-spirited, the members will also take that on. If they do not, they won’t last long in the unit.

Many police units are excellent and community-spirited. They shouldn't be painted with the same broad brush as we have seen here on the OSU campus.